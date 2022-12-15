FCT: APGA Senatorial Candidate Slams PDP Over Poor Representation





The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Senatorial Candidate for Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the 2023 general elections, Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo, has decried what he called poor representation of the Territory over the years by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), promising to offer a better representation for the FCT senatorial district if elected in 2023.

Ezekwugo, who spoke to journalists in Abuja, said he was in the FCT senatorial race to make good laws for the transformation of the nation’s capital city, insisting that the FCT needed quality representation to address the challenges being faced by it.

He also disclosed that he was propelled by the passion to give back to the society.

“One of the reasons why I came back from Germany after my education is that, I want to give back to the society and I don’t want to have a ceiling on my head. I decided to come back to Nigeria where I wouldn’t have a ceiling over my head so that I can also be a Senator, Governor and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper