NDPHC Plans 100,000 Solar Home Systems Installation To Bridge Electricity Gap





As part of its mandate to stabilise power supply in the country, the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has said it is planning to install 100,000 additional solar home units across the country.

Managing director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, who made known, yesterday, said the company has already installed 20,000 home units, following its diversification into renewable energy.

Speaking at the 2022 Seminar for Power Correspondents in Calabar, Cross River state, Ugbo, said the company has achieved over 4,000MW capacity of electricity generation, and has also built transmission networks across all states of the federation.

“It should be noted that the company has been operating its existing plants, completing those still under construction and intervening in transmission and distribution through its internally generated revenue.

“In spite of this, the Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is owing NDPHC over N100 billion. Again, our tariff is the cheapest among thermal companies…





Source: Leadership Newspaper