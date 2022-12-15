Niger Delta Ministry Executed 553 Projects In 7 Years – Umana





Federal government has said it executed 553 projects across the nine states of the Niger Delta in seven years, from 2015 to 2022.

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs was created on 10th September, 2008 and commenced actual operation in February 2009.

Its creation was to address a series of agitations experienced in the region as a result of infrastructural deficits, environmental degradation, and pollution issues confronting the Niger Delta Region, primarily caused by hydrocarbon activities such as gas flaring, crude exploitation, and oil spillage.

The minister, Umana Okon Umana stated this at the 12th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari, PMB’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023)’ organised to showcase the achievements of the Buhari administration yesterday in Abuja.

Umana said some recovered funds by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be used to finance specific critical projects in the Niger Delta.

He, however, said reconciliation of the various recovered…





Source: Leadership Newspaper