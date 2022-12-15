Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze Youths Caution Federal Govt Against Impunity





The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has advised the federal government to desist from what it described as “executive rascality and impunity.”

This came on the heels of the recent verdicts by the courts ordering the immediate release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and "the refusal of the APC led Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to adhere to the order". The national president of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka while addressing newsmen, accused the All Progressives Congress, (APC) led government of indiscriminate involvement in rascality and impunity since its emergence in 2015.

Igboayaka admonished the federal government to shun every "atom of executive egoism, rascality and impunity but promptly comply with the terms of the judgment, because no region or tribe will survive, if they lead the country to 1967 to 1970 ugly history that took place in Nigeria.”

He called for political…





Source: Leadership Newspaper