Qatar 2022: Benzema Set To Rejoin France Squad Ahead Of Final Clash With Argentina





Reports in Spain suggest that France striker, Karim Benzema, could be in line for a shock return to Qatar to play in the 2022 World Cup finals.

The Real Madrid forward had been expected to miss the whole tournament after returning to Spain following a thigh injury that he suffered the day before the tournament began.

The 34-year-old was expected to be out for three weeks, meaning there was almost no chance that he would be match fit for the final, with no certainty Didier Deschamps’ side would reach the showpiece after suffering a number of injuries, including Paul Pogba, Christopher Nkunku, Presnel Kimpembe, N’Golo Kante and Lucas Hernandez.

Benzema also anticipated that he would not be able to compete, saying: “So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup.”

Despite the gloomy prognosis, France did not call up a replacement, with Randal Kolo Muani already a late addition for the team’s forward line.

However, the Ballon d’Or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper