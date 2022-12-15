Rivers: Attack On Atiku Campaigner’s Residence Likely Stage-managed – CP





The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Okon Effiong, has said the attack on the residence of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the State, Senator Lee Maeba, by suspected thugs, may have been stage-managed.

This is as unknown gunmen on Wednesday night shot and wounded Comrade Rhino Owhokire, a supporter of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Ikwerre local government area of the State.

Effiong, who spoke while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said he found it questionable that only old and rickety cars were destroyed in Maeba’s compund while the luxurious cars were left untouched.

He said he also found suspicious Maeba’s claim that the thugs jumped through the gates into his residence, pointing out that when the former lawmaker’s gates were analyzed and no damages were found.

The Commissioner of Police stated that Senator Maeba was yet to write his statement even when investigation…





Source: Leadership Newspaper