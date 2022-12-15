You’re A Model For Democracy, Biden Tells Buhari





President Joe Biden of the United States has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in deepening democracy not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

The US President said this on Wednesday in Washington during his meeting with leaders of six African countries slated to have elections in 2023, on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit taking place in the US capital.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, President Biden said he had followed the trajectory of the Nigerian leader since 2015 when he was elected President from being an opposition leader at a time he (Biden) was a Vice President.

He added that it was very heartening that Nigeria is quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that President Buhari is not seeking a third term.

President Biden, therefore, encouraged President Buhari and the Nigerian electoral umpire to continue to be totally non-partisan.

The US President said the meeting with the select African leaders…





Source: Leadership Newspaper