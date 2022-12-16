As Nigeria Celebrates Indigenous Blood Donor Heroes





Nigeria‘s apex blood regulatory body, the National Blood Service Commission has set 8th of December every year as National Blood Donor Day. Dr Osagie Enahire, Nigeria‘s minister of health announced this during the 63rd National Council on Health in Abuja. The blood body is saddled with the mandate to regulate, coordinate, and ensure the provision of safe, quality blood and blood products in a cost-effective and equitable manner to all who may need it in Nigeria.

Over the years, several challenges have hindered regular voluntary non-remunerated blood donation across Nigeria and include the low public awareness of voluntary blood donation and the benefits of safe blood donation, deep cultural myths, and misconceptions on voluntary blood donation by the public, lack of a voluntary blood donation culture in the country.

These challenges have led to the resultant enormous gaps in demand and supply of safe blood units for numerous medical and surgical conditions such as severe…





Source: Leadership Newspaper