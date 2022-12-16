Citizens’ Participation In Election Key To Democracy – Bakut





Director-general of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) Dr Bakut T. Bakut, has said that citizens participation in peaceful and violence-free elections in Nigeria will go a long way in promoting democracy in the country.

Bakut said this in his remarks during the opening of the fourth quarter review meeting of the network of policy makers to support reconciliation, peace and security in Nigeria 2022, which was held in Abuja yesterday with the theme “citizens’ right to participate in peaceful and violence-free election in Nigeria.”

According to the IPCR boss, the objectives are to identify and analyse policies on citizens’ rights to participate in peaceful and violence-free elections in Nigeria as well as raise awareness on citizens’ rights.

He said, “You are all aware that the activities geared towards the 2023 general election are in greater velocity with political actors towing the same old path of violence, manipulation and weaponisation of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper