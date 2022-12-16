Court Declines Request To Stop CBN Cash Withdrawal Limit Policy, New Currency





An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, has turned down a request to stop the new cash withdrawal limit policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The 10 plaintiffs in the case with suit number FCT/HC/CV/M/2358/2022 led by Adamu Sarki dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Central Bank of Nigeria and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, before the Court.

According to them, they filed the matter for themselves and on behalf of 20 million Nigerian citizens without bank accounts.

Other plaintiffs in the matter were Victor Oroko, Shekwoyi Gaza, Philip Tanko, Ismaila Ibrahim, Mohammed Robo, Yunusa Musa Gani, Helen Luka, Suleiman Yusuf and Adamu Gaidam Asu.

In the motion on notice, the applicants prayed the court to grant injunctions restraining the respondents from proceeding with the January 31, 2023 deadline of the use of the current N200, N500 and N1,000 currency notes as it affects the applicants without any realistic plans or…





Source: Leadership Newspaper