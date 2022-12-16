DSS Calls For Peace At Yuletide





The Department of State Services (DSS) has called on citizens and residents alike to be of good conduct for public peace and order ahead of the yuletide season.

Its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya said the Service pledges to collaborate with all stakeholders to maintain law and order across the country.

He also called on community, religious and political leaders “to preach peaceful coexistence, tolerance and unity as well as enlighten their members on safety measures during and after the season. This becomes necessary as criminal elements may want to capitalise on the festivities to wreak havoc or harm unsuspecting members of the public.”

Similarly, the DSS also urged political actors, while carrying out their campaigns to play the game according to the rules of engagement and shun fake news, hate speech, violence and acts inimical to national security.

The DSS also urged players in the socio-economic sector to avoid manipulative tendencies that could result in undue price…





Source: Leadership Newspaper