FAAC Shares N902bn Revenue To Federal Govt, States, LGAs For December





The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared the sum of N902.053 billion November revenue among the three tiers of government and other statutory beneficiaries.

The N902.053 billion total distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N681.079 billion, Value Added Tax (VAT) income of N202.839 billion, exchange gain revenue of N7.164 billion and N10.971 billion electronic money transfer levy revenue.

The new disbursement was contained in a communiqué that was issued at the end of the FAAC meeting for December 2022.

In November 2022, the total deductions for cost of collection was N40.695 billion and total deductions for transfers, refunds and levies was N232.288 billion.

The balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) was $473,754.57

The communiqué confirmed that from the total distributable revenue of N902.053 billion; the federal government received N358.515 billion, the state governments received N270.836 billion and the local government areas received…





Source: Leadership Newspaper