Inflation Rises To 21.47% As World Bank Cuts Growth Forecast To 3.1%





Nigeria’s inflation rate continued its upward trend in the month of November, 2022 with the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) putting the headline inflation at 21.47 per cent.

This is even as the World Bank cut Nigeria’s 2022 growth forecast to 3.1 per cent from a previous forecast of 3.8 per cent.

This was 6.07 percentage points higher compared to 15.4 per cent recorded in November 2021.

The latest figure is also a 38 basis points increase over the 21.09 per cent that was recorded in October, 2022.

According to the NBS, the increase in the November inflation rate can be attributed to the sharp increase in demand usually experience during the festive season.

It also attributed the rising inflation to increase in cost of importation due to the persistent currency depreciation as well as a general increase in the cost of production e.g increase in energy cost.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation rate in November 2022 was 1.39 per cent which is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper