Nasarawa Monarch Tasks Nigerians On Family Planning





The Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah, has called on the federal government and other public institutions championing the course of family planning to refocus their discussion on family planning on how to properly harness the untapped human and natural resources for the betterment of the country.

The traditional ruler spoke at the opening of the 7th Nigeria Family Planning Conference organised by an association for the advancement of family planning in Abuja, said while it was necessary to raise a family one can take care of, he reminded the organisers of the need to focus more on how the nation’s population can be harnessed and make more useful.

He said every family would be judged by the ways and manners in which they raise their children, “Nigeria as a country has untapped human and natural resources. If the vastness of our natural and human resources is harnessed, Nigeria will never be poor.”

Also, the FCT minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper