Navy Promotes 55 Senior Officers, 4 Others To Retirement  





The Navy Board has approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various next ranks in the Nigerian Navy.

However, four of the beneficiaries were promoted unto retirement while 72 Commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain in an earlier approved exercise.

Breakdown of the promotion released on Thursday showed that 25 Captains were elevated to Commodore while 30 Commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement said the newly promoted Rear Admirals are Garba Abubakar, Adewale Olanrewaju, Fatah Sanusi, Domnan Dangwel, Hamisu Sadiq, Olusanya Bankole, Noel Madugu, Daupreye Matthew, Emmanuel Nmoyem, Clement Atebi, Oluwole Fadeyi, Julius Nwagu, Abdul-Rasheed Haruna, John Okeke, Olatunde Oludude, Sunday Atakpa, Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna, Patrick Effah, Abubakar Mustapha, Chidozie Okehie, Olusegun Soyemi, Ebiobowei Zipele, James Okosun, Ibrahim Shehu, Fredrick Damtong, Chijoke…





Source: Leadership Newspaper