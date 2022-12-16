NICN Restores Official 7 Years After Sack By Bank





Seven years after he was wrongly disengaged, a father of four, Mr. Sonny Ekedayen, has gotten justice against the Bank of Industry (BoI).

Ekedayen was sacked by the bank in 2015 and got justice after suing the bank in Suit No NICN/LA/569/2015.

The applicant told the court that he was illegally asked to proceed on compulsory retirement at the age of 50 years, having also served for only 12 years as at November 20, 2015 when the incident happened.

In the ruling. Justice R.H. Gwandu of the National Industrial Court, declared that the 1st defendant (managing director) has no right or power to compel or force Ekedayen’s resignation with the 2nd defendant.

He also ordered that all his unpaid arrears and salaries and other entitlements from December 2015 when the suit was filed to date should be paid by the 2nd defendant within 30 days of the date of the judgment. Failure to do so, he said, would attract 10 percent interest on “your arrears of salaries and entitlements.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper