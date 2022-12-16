No Crisis On Who Becomes Next Oloja Of Lagos, Says Royal Family





King Kosoko Royal Family/Oloja of Lagos Chieftaincy Family has debunked the report on an online platform that the Lagos State Government was making moves at resolving the crisis surrounding the the selection of the new occupier of Oloja of Lagos stool, saying there was no crisis on the selection process.

The Oloja title is a first-class chieftaincy title in the class of Akarigbere Chiefs of Lagos.

According to the family, there was no crisis in the family on who occupies the vacant stool and as such the state government has no crisis to resolve.

According to a statement signed by the royal family secretary, Sikiru Kosoko, and the head of the family, Alhaja Mutiat Ashabi Ali-Balogun, it stated that only the head of the family has the right to issue statements or engage in any official correspondence on behalf of the family.

According to the family, the purported publication was full of falsehood and misinformation.

The family added that, contrary to the misinformation in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper