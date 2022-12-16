Osun Debt Profile Stands At N407.32bn – Gov Adeleke





The new governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has revealed that his administration inherited a total debt profile of N407.32bn as at November 30, 2022, just three days after assumption of office.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Adeleke was sworn-in as the sixth elected Governor of Osun State on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Adeleke made the disclosure on Thursday during a meeting with traditional rulers in the State led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, in Osogbo, the State capital.

“I am pleased to welcome our royal majesties and fathers to this all important event. I called this meeting first to meet our royal fathers and to present to you the official debt profile of Osun state as at November 30th, 2022 as submitted to me by the Accountant General of Osun State.

“With high sense of responsibility, I am reporting to our people through our traditional rulers, the total debt profile inherited by my administration from Governor Oyetola’s administration.

“This event…





Source: Leadership Newspaper