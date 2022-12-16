President Muhammadu Buhari Approves Remodelling Of Presidential Villa Wildlife Sanctuary





As part of efforts to enhance the practice of conservation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the remodelling and upgrading of the Presidential Wildlife Sanctuary (PWLS).

The permanent secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar disclosed this in Abuja, while receiving a delegation of wildlife experts from Zimbabwe to State House, on a week-long assessment tour of the PWLS, formerly known as the State House Zoo.

According to a statement by the assistant director, information, State House, Patience Tilley-Gyado, Umar explained that given the success of Zimbabwe in wildlife conservation, the interaction with the experts from the southern African country fits into the ‘‘perfect picture’’ of partnering with a sister African country knowledgeable in international best practices on the subject matter.

He underscored the importance of safeguarding the wildlife in the seat of government not only for recreational purposes but also for rehabilitation, research and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper