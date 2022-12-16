PVC Buying: No One Will Vote Without Voter Card, INEC Insists





Kano State resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission

(INEC) Ambassador Zango Abdu has reiterated that no one would be able to vote without his or her permanent voter’s card (PVC) following allegations of buying of voters’ cards from the electorate by some politicians.

The commissioner gave the warning while responding to questions from newsmen at a stakeholders meeting yesterday in Kano.

He warned that collecting of PVCs will be an effort in vain because only the owners will be able to use it to vote. He added that whosoever is caught with PVCs belonging to other people will face the wrath of the law accordingly.

He cited the incident of a person arrested with 367 PVCs from Gabasawa local government area of Kano State.

“The cards totalling 367 were said to belong to voters from the Yautar Registration Area.

“The matter was investigated by the police command and the culprit was arraigned before a court of law where judgement was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper