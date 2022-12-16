Security Forces Kill 2 Wanted Terrorists In Katsina





Security forces on Tuesday foiled terrorists’ attack on a community in Dutsinma local government area of Katsina State and neutralized two wanted terrorists.

A signal accessed by LEADERSHIP Friday indicated the terrorists on 13th December, 2022 at about 7:30 pm attacked Sokoto-Rima Quarters with intent to kidnap some residents.

Following a distress call, a team of security forces led by the area commander Dutsinma mobilised and engaged the assailants in a shootout which forced them to abort the mission.

It said: “13/12/2022 at about 1930hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Sokoto – Rima Quarters, Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State, with intent to kidnap some residents.

“Subsequently, Area commander Dutsinma and team, swiftly moved to the area, engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, neutralized two notorious terrorists, on the wanted list of the police, identified as Abu Na-Iraqi and Abu Na-Masari…





Source: Leadership Newspaper