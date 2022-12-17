2023: Appeal Court Judgements Thwarted Plots To Hoist Handpicked Leaders On Rivers – APC Chieftian





A chieftian of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has said the recent judgements of the Court of Appeal, which upturned a judgement of the Federal High Court, disqualifying all candidates of the party in the 2023 elections, have thwarted plots to hoist handpicked leaders on the people of the State.

He said the judgements have also destroyed plot to deny the APC and other registered political parties in the State, of participation in the 2023 general elections.

Eze, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Friday, said the judgements have reinvigorated the hope of Rivers people for a transparent polls that will result in the emergence of Tonye Cole and other credible candidates of the APC, who will work symbiotically to restore the dignity in public service and set the State on the path of progress.

He said: “The judgements have laid to rest all speculations and uncertainties about the party’s participation in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper