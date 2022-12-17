As Malnutrition Crisis Threatens Children In Northwest Nigeria





Available records since the beginning of 2022, according to Médecins Sans Frontières, MSF/Doctors Without Borders teams, indicated there have been extraordinarily high numbers of children with malnutrition located in five states across Northwest Nigeria. The problems of escalating violence, displacement, soaring food prices, epidemics and climate change are the factors triggering this alarming malnutrition crisis.

MSF teams, working in partnership with Nigerian health authorities in five Northwestern states, have treated more than 140,000 children for acute malnutrition in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kano states.

In Zamfara state, MSF teams conducted a screening of more than 36,000 children under five years old in June, following a nutrition alert. The results were alarming, as more than half the children were found to be malnourished. Of the total screened children, almost every fourth was severely malnourished and in need of urgent medical care.

Source: Leadership Newspaper