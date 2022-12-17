Buhari At 80: No Malicious Bone In His Body





Let me start with a story told by an unrepentant critic of one of our former Presidents. There was no love lost between the two, and the antipathy was mutual. That former President is a rather forceful personality, and loves to have his way. It’s either his way, or no way.

One day, while he still occupied the Presidential Villa, some group of people were invited to pay a visit. The unrelenting critic was among.

The President was shaking his guests one after the other, and because it was a breakfast meeting, he had a cup of tea in one hand. You know what he did when he saw that his adversary was next in line? He separated the teacup and the saucer, holding one in each hand. So he couldn’t shake the next person, pretending that his hands were full.

When he got to the next person, he returned the teacup into the saucer, and gave the person a handshake. The wily man had cleverly avoided someone he considered an enemy.

This story came to mind as I reflect on President Muhammadu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper