Military Promotes 234 Senior Officers





The Military Council Board has approved the promotion of 234 senior officers from Army, Navy and Air Force to their next higher ranks.

A breakdown of the promotion shows that the Army Council approved the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

In the same move, the Navy Board approved the promotions of 55 senior officers to various ranks in the Nigerian.

Navy and the Air Force Council (AFC) also approved the promotion of 57 senior officers comprising 31 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) and 25 Group Captains (Gp Capts) to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Meanwhile, 10 senior officers were granted terminal promotion on to retirement.

The promotion released by the Military Secretary (Army), has 52 Brigadier Generals elevated to the enviable ranks of Major General while 70 Colonels were elevated to the ranks of Brigadier General.

A statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu named…





Source: Leadership Newspaper