Olu Of Warri Hosts 5th Ghigho Aghofen Ceremony





The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on Saturday, hosted the fifth edition of the quarterly ‘Ghigho Aghofen’ ceremony for the Ugborodo Community in Warri South local government area of Delta State.

The ceremony was hosted at the palace of the Olu in Warri amid cultural display from the Itsekiri

and other various ethnic nationalities residing in the Kingdom.

Among the other ethnic groups at the ceremony were the Igbos, Edos, Ilajes, Igalas, Hausas, Tivs, Urhobos and they took their turns to pay homage to the King with their traditional dances.

Ghigho Aghofen, which means ‘Palace Watch’, was inaugurated by Ogiame Atuwatse III in December 2021 shortly after he ascended the royal stool.

Ghigho Aghofen is a quarterly

ceremony that ushers in one of the aboriginal communties in the Warri Kingdom to watch over the palace.

The aims, among others, was to promote culture, peace and cordial relationship between the King and the communities that made up the Warri Kingdom, as well as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper