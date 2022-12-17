Osinbajo Pays Tribute To Buhari At 80





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, and his wife, Her Excellency Dolapo Osinbajo, have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

In a statement personally signed by the Vice President, he wrote: “Happy 80th Birthday, Mr. President!

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I, and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen.”





Source: Leadership Newspaper