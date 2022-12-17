Qatar 2022: Historic Morocco Fail To Secure 3rd Place As Croatia Win 2-1





The first African country to play in the World Cup Semi-finals, Morocco, but couldn’t book a place in the finals of the tournament in the ongoing mundial in Qatar, has failed to secure the third place as hard-fighting Croatia took the Bronze medal with a 2-1 win against the Atlas Lions in the third-place playoff on Saturday to secure a top three finish in the tournament for the second consecutive edition.

Runners-up in 2018, Croatia also came third in the 1998 World Cup, beating the Netherlands 2-1.

Josko Gvardiol put Croatia in front after a well-designed set-piece play. Lovro Majer lobbed a free-kick to Ivan Perisic, who peeled away from his marker to head the ball to the middle of the box where Gvardiol was perfectly positioned to nod the ball into the net with a brilliant diving header.

But it only took two minutes for Morocco to find the equaliser, also from a free-kick, as Croatia’s Majer tried to clear the ball but miscalculated his header and missed badly, setting up…





Source: Leadership Newspaper