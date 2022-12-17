Tinubu Hails Buhari At 80, Lauds President’s Commitment To Nation-building





All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu hailed the president for his commitment to nation-building and long years of patriotic service to the country.

The APC presidential candidate who described President Buhari as “a patriot, selfless and steadfast leader of uncommon zeal,” noted that Buhari enlisted himself into the service of the country as a teenager who joined the military immediately after secondary school.

Tinubu said at 80, President Buhari can look back and be proud of his unblemished record of service to the nation throughout his military career as a soldier, platoon commander, General Officer Commanding, Military Governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund and as the current leader of the country.

The former Lagos governor said. “I heartily congratulate my…





Source: Leadership Newspaper