Big Brother Titans Premieres January 15





Leading entertainment company, MultiChoice Nigeria, has announced that the special Big Brother edition tagged ‘Big Brother Titans’, will commence on January 15, 2023, live on DStv channel 198 and GOtv Channels 29.

This special edition of the Big Brother franchise will feature selected housemates from Nigeria and South Africa in one House, playing the game for the ultimate prize.

Announcing the commencement of the show and prize money, chief executive officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, disclosed that BBTitans edition will run for 72 days, and the winner will cart home a prize of $100,000 cash.

“Big Brother Titans is a special edition of the widely loved Big Brother show. This special edition is a fusion of two TV phenomena, BBNaija and BB Mzansi. We are bringing housemates from two giant nations, Nigeria and South Africa, under one roof, to give African entertainment audiences a show of intense drama like never before.

We are telling our audience to be ready for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper