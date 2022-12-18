Credible Elections In Focus As ECOWAS Parliament Ends 2nd Ordinary Session





The need for peaceful and credible elections, economic growth and political stability once again dominated discourse as the 2022 2nd Ordinary Session of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that just ended in Abuja on Thursday.

In 2023, some West African countries will go to the polls to elect new presidents amid tension and uncertainties that usually characterised elections in a region that has seen three successive coups that toppled democratic governments in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Nigeria, the most populous country in the region will hold presidential election on February 25, 2023, including elections into the federal and state parliaments and for some state governors. Liberia, Sierra Leone and other countries in the region will also hold elections in 2023.

It was based on the clamour for peaceful, transparent and credible elections in these countries to perhaps avoid further coups that the ECOWAS Parliament called on Nigeria, Liberia,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper