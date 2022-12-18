Movie, ‘SCARRED’, Premieres Amidst Funfair





It was glitz and glamour at the Ebony Life Place, Victoria Island in Lagos, last Sunday when a movie tilted ‘SCARRED’, directed by Tope Alake and co-produced by famous actress, Jaiye Kuti and Adeleye Fabusoro was premiered

SCARRED is a movie about the journey of a young woman who has had to deal with rejection, humiliation, intimidation and ridicule from childhood due to an accident that left her face partially burnt, which resulted in a significant scarring of her face. Despite been a very smart lady and beautiful woman this prevented her from getting a decent job. This has further caused her a great emotional scare too.

The movie features star actors like Jaiye Kuti, Tina Mba, Jenifer Obodo, Mofe Duncan, Enem Ufot, Baaj Adebule, Chinoso Arubayi, and many others.

Speaking about the movie, the co-producer, Jaiye Kuti who also played one of the lead roles said, “Producing SCARRED was not easy, I have to give kudos to my co-producer, Adeleye Fabusoro and my crew.

We worked…





Source: Leadership Newspaper