Only Credible Elections Can Strengthen Our Democracy – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has, once again, restated his commitment to a free, free and credible elections, saying that it’s the only way Nigeria’s democracy can be strengthened.

This is even as he expressed great pleasure in the conduct of Nigerians who have continued to excel in their chosen fields as they reside in the United States of America.

The President made the commendation at the Presidential Townhall Meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora, which took place Friday in Washington as he rounded off his participation at the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari assured them that the Federal Government will continue to watch their back in whichever situation they find themselves, just as he had recently given approvals for the evacuation of Nigerians who found themselves in harm’s way in Libya, South Africa, Ukraine, UAE and India.

President Buhari added that it was for that reason that the Nigerians in Diaspora…





Source: Leadership Newspaper