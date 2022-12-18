Osinbajo, Govs, Others Pay Tributes To Buhari At 80





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, the Northern Governors Forum, North Central Governors, APC governors and other distinguished Nigerians yesterday sent congratulatory messages to President Muhammadu Buhari on his 80th birthday.

In a personally signed statement, the vice president said Buhari’s extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a governor, minister, military Head of State and two-term civilian president demonstrated that it is possible to serve the nation and people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

“Dolly and I and the family wish you many more happy years in peace and good health in Jesus’ name. Amen,” he said.

The Northern Governors Forum also felicitated with the president, describing him as a father for all who had done so much to touch the lives of Nigerians positively.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong said the president had lived a life of sacrifice, service and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper