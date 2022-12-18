Qatar 2022: Ukraine President Set To Convene Global Peace Summit





The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has expressed desire to convene a Global Peace Formula Summit in 2023.

According to him, the 2022 World Cup finals, which will kick off in few hours from now in Qatar on Sunday, gives the world an opportunity to campaign for peace.

According to him, the Summit will unite the entire world and restore peace around the globe.

President Zelensky said, “Warm greetings from Ukraine to all fans of football, life and peace! I congratulate the whole planet on the World Cup final! Today we’ll witness a common victory – the celebration of human spirit.

“This World Cup proved time and time again that different countries and nationalities can decide who is the strongest in fair play, but not in playing with fire. On the green playing field and not on the red battlefield. This is the dream of so many people!

“When players compete making everybody enjoy peace. Every…





Source: Leadership Newspaper