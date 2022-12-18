SERAP Urges Federal Govt To Identify, Arrest Politicians Buying PVCs





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct appropriate anti-corruption agencies to identify and arrest politicians who were allegedly buying permanent voter cards (PVCs) from poor Nigerians.

SERAP also asked President Buhari to ensure that the politicians and their sponsors, who were suspected to be involved in this grave electoral and human rights crimes are named and shamed, regardless of their political affiliations.

The civil society organisation, which made the call in an open letter dated December 17, 2022 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that if the illegal act is not checked, it will completely compromise the legitimacy of representative government.

The CSO also maintained that buying of PVCs from poor Nigerians is a threat to fair and representative elections, as it amounts to vote buying, undue influence and improper electoral influence.

It further said that the allegations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper