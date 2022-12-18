VILLA DIARY: Why NASENI Boss Will Be Honored By FEC





On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari will be conferring a national honor of the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) on the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Engr. Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna.

No doubt, NASENI has been one of the shining lights of the President Buhari administration, and the reasons are not far-fetched.

It has often been said that the quality and capacity of any head of any agency or commission will reflect on the performance of the organization.

This has been shown in NASENI, a little-known agency that has been described by President Buhari as one of his shining legacies.

It is instructive to note that, the conferment of national honor would be done exclusively for the NASENI boss ahead of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to be chaired by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Incidentally, the Council meeting, according to the President, would be the last for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper