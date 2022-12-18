Why I Will Never Backs Christian-Christian Or Muslim-Muslim Ticket – Dogara





Sir, you led a forum of Northern Christian APC Leaders that opposed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC which culminated into the adoption of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, can you tell us why you took that step?

Our journey started with the adoption of what is now popularly known in Nigeria as the same faith ticket by the APC. Before that happened, the church through CAN, had come out with a position which was later reinforced by a group of Christians from the 19 northern states and the FCT who were of the APC. Well, we held meetings upon meetings which led to a summit. At that summit, we took a crystal clear decision compelled by our vision of a united Nigeria – involving both men and women of all faiths – Christians, Muslims, even those who do not subscribe to any creed – uniting to build this country in a way that guarantees peace and prosperity; we will not support same faith ticket and same faith voting.

You started as Christian APC Leaders at what…





Source: Leadership Newspaper