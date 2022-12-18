You’re A Democrat Who Has Contributed To Nation Building, CUPP Hails Saraki At 60





The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has congratulated former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on his 60th birthday anniversary on Monday, December 19, 2022.

The Opposition Coalition in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Sunday, said Saraki over the years has greatly contributed immensely to nation building.

According to Ugochinyere, Saraki in his many years of service to the nation as a Governor of Kwara State and 13th President of the Senate, contributed in great measures to the nation’s political development.

He also commended Saraki for his remarkable efforts in the re-building and growth of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ugochinyere said he recalled with pleasure the time he worked with the former Senate President as his Special Adviser on Students and Youth Matters.

The statement reads, “the immediate-past President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr Bukola Saraki will be 60 tomorrow Monday 19th December, 2022. Those…





Source: Leadership Newspaper