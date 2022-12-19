2023: Gov Uzodinma Not opposed To Use Of BVAS, Says Aduwo





President of the Centre For Convention on Democratic lntegrity (CCDI), Mr Olufemi Aduwo, has stated that an independent findings carried out by his organisation proved that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma is not opposed to the use of the innovative Bimodial Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as being insinuated in some quarters.

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP had alleged that there was a secret court action to stop the use of BVAS in the 2023 general elections.The coalition, addressing a press conference in Abuja, through its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, claimed it was in possession of evidence to that effect.

It, however,did not disclose the plaintiff to the suit it claimed had been filed in a court in the South East region of the country.Aduwo in a statement at the weekend however frowned at the claim of the CUPP and defended that the Imo State Governor couldn’t have been the one fingered by the CUPP.

He added that having been a beneficiary…





Source: Leadership Newspaper