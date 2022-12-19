APC Will Win Kaduna Guber Polls – Hon Bello





Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PPC) Contact and Mobilisation Committee, North West Zone, Hon Ibrahim Bello, has expressed confidence that the APC candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani will clearly emerge victorious at the poll.

Hon Bello, a one-time member of House of Representatives and Pan-African Parliament (PAP), said the entire people of the state are solidly behind the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District because of the excellent work he is currently doing in the Red Chamber of the National Assembly.

He insisted in a statement that the Senator who has been presented with the APC flag in Kaduna by the national leadership of the party is the best among all the candidates in the governorship race in terms of competence and capacity to govern effectively and efficiently.

“Senator Uba Sani obviously remains the candidate to beat. I have no single iota of doubt in my mind…





Source: Leadership Newspaper