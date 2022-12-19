Davido Becomes First Nigerian Celebrity With The Most Instagram ‘Likes’





Award-winning singer, Davido, has become the only Nigerian celebrity to have one million likes on Instagram.

He made a grand return to social media on Sunday. The singer posted cute photos of himself and his wife, Chioma, in Qatar, and this sent social media users, who had been expecting his return, into a frenzy.

As at the time of this report, the photos had more than 1,662,225 likes and 224,447 comments on Monday.

Recall that Davido went underground few weeks ago after losing his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, to the cold hands of death.

He was in Qatar to perform at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by the Arab country.





Source: Leadership Newspaper