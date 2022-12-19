Festivities: Economic Crunch Upsets Apple Cart Of Abuja Residents





ne would have thought that with barely a week left to the Christmas celebration, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) would be near empty, as it usually was during the previous years of the yuletide season. However, the reverse is the case.

It is observed that most residents have not included traveling for Christmas in their plans to mark the celebration this year. What is however obvious is plans by many to commemorate the festive season in the FCT, so as to reduce spending.

In a survey, I spoke to 12 residents of the FCT who make it mandatory traveling for the festive season, of which eight among them decided to stay back due to the realities of the economic challenges on ground.

Mr. Maxwell Chukwuemeka, a resident of Bwari area council, said that he has decided to spend Christmas in Abuja, because of the general increase in every aspect of the economy, saying that if he travels with his family to the village as he used to, he would spend more.

“The way the country is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper