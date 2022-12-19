Henkel Visits Disabled Children’s Schools, Promotes Intl Volunteering Day





Henkel Nigeria visited the Ibadan Municipal Government School (IMG) in recognition of both International Volunteer Day and International Day of Persons with Disabilities, observed on 5th and 3rd of December respectively.

IMG is a school that caters for the needs of children with disabilities.

Henkel Nigeria used the occasion to celebrate diversity, cultivate inclusion and create an environment for equity. These are three core pillars that the company promotes throughout all its activities.

The day included activities, such as; cultural dances, school rhymes recitation, and games. A highlight of the event was a brilliant silent choreography presented by the children of IMG.

“We are conscious of the inequalities in society that sometimes mean that people do not have access to the opportunities required to live their lives because they have been born with one form of disability or another.

“We are committed to changing this by deliberately encouraging individuals and organizations…





Source: Leadership Newspaper