Hollandia Unveils Campaign For The Festive Season





Hollandia is collaborating with two renowned food influencers, Zeelicious Foods and Kiki Foodies, to showcase exciting ways consumers can enjoy their favourite dairy brand with four unique holiday recipes to prepare and consume with family, as well as friends.

The company said in a statement that Hollandia has also unveiled a new consumer campaign tagged #MyDairyPoweredHollandiaChristmas where consumers would be asked what Hollandia means to them and their loved ones during the festive season adding that both campaigns will be amplified via the @HollandiaYoghurt and @HollandiaEvaporatedMilk platforms.

Category Head, Hollandia, Mrs. Gloria Nwabuike, stated that the collaboration with influencers is to showcase how consumers can incorporate healthier spins of their favourite holiday recipes into meals with Hollandia. She noted that the #MyDairyPoweredHollandiaChristmas is about encouraging consumers to embrace dairy nourishment with Hollandia for the season.

“We are delighted to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper