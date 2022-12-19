ITPN Recognizes Sterling Bank For Outstanding Feat 





A full service National Commercial Bank in Nigeria, Sterling Bank PLC, has been recognised by the International Tourism Practitioners in Nigeria (ITPN), for its creativity, hospitality and actively supporting tourism.

The award was received by the Managing Director, Sterling Bank Plc, Executive Director Raheem Owodeyi, as well as the Head, Tourism and Creative Sector, Abiola Adelana, at bank’s head office in Lagos, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

The management of the financial institution pledged to continuously do its best to support and actively participate in the tourism industry.

Speaking, Sterling Bank Tourism Business Manager, Mrs Abiola Adelana, said that working hard and striving for the best at all times will always birth massive success.

According to her; “If it is worth doing, it is worth doing right. If you don’t do your best, two things can happen—one, you have to go back and do it; and two, if you don’t go back and do it, you are shortchanging yourself and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper