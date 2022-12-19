Labour Party Candidate Decries Fresh Attacks In Southern Kaduna





Gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna State, Hon. Jonathan Asake, has urged the state governor, Malam Nasir Elrufai to halt the renewed attacks and killings in southern Kaduna communities.

Asake said the killings last week of eight innocent, helpless people in villages of Mallagum and Kpak in Kagoro communities of Kaura local government and Kamuru-Ikulu in Zangon Kataf local government within two days was provocative, highly insensitive and condemnable, especially during this festive season.

Speaking during a condolence visit to all the deceased families at the weekend, the governorship candidate lamented the inability of the government to protect the lives and property of its citizens.

He said the government must have the will to take decisions to apprehend and prosecute criminals and their sponsors no matter who they are in society to serve as a deterrent to others.

Asake said farmers must be allowed to harvest their yields and the people of southern Kaduna…





Source: Leadership Newspaper