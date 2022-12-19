Protest Rocks Abuja Over Alleged Plan To Arrest, Charge Emefiele For Terrorism





Massive protests have hit the streets of Abuja, on Monday, following the discovery of a suit secretly filed by the State Security Service (SSS) wherein it accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, of terrorism financing as well as other crimes it described as economic crimes of national security dimension.

The protesters comprising Buhari Legacy Defenders, Arewa Youth Consultative Movement Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Movement, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Ethnic youth Leaders Political Parties Chairmen Forum, Lawyers in Defence of Economic rights and Justice, marched to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice where they submitted a petition against the action of the SSS and called for the sack of its DG, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

They also submitted similar letter to the office of the President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Inspector General of Police, among others.

The groups, which rose from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper