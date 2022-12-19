Troops Kill 40 Terrorists In Zamfara  





The Air Component and ground Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have recorded a major victory after eliminating over 40 motorcycle-riding terrorists in Malele village of Dansadau local government area of Zamfara State.

The operation was carried out on Saturday when aircraft from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and ground troops of the Nigerian Army, sustained a well-coordinated joint operation, according to sources.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the operation, according to locals, was not without some collateral damages as some residents were killed in the cross-fire that ensued.

A military source narrated how the security services mobilised their troops in launching a series of attacks and airstrikes against the bandits coming from different parts of the country.

“Both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operations are yielding fantastic results in the area with several terrorists being eliminated as the battle is still on.

“Bandits who were fleeing from NAF…





Source: Leadership Newspaper