15 Die In Niger, Ondo Auto Crashes





BY ABU NMODU, Minna And TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

A ghastly auto crash has led to the death of 12 people in Agaie, the headquarters of the Agaie local government area of Niger State.

The accident involved an articulated truck (trailer) heading to Lagos from the northwestern part of Nigeria when the vehicle tried to manoeuvre its way through a bad portion of the road.

The accident occurred at the entrance to the town when the trailer lost control and fell into a ditch to collide with another vehicle parked along the road.

Sources said the accident occurred at kilometre 2 before IBB University Remedial School in the town but no student was involved in it.

The Federal Road Safety Corps sector commander in Niger State Mr Kumar Tsukwam confirmed the accident to LEADERSHIP via a telephone interview yesterday

He said the accident involved a trailer that was coming from the northern part of the country to Lagos, conveying passengers, soya beans, and Beniseed.

The FRSC commander said when the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper